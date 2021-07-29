Multiple injuries reported after possible tornado passes through Barnegat and Long Beach Island

At least 35 homes suffered damage from a possible tornado that through Barnegat and Long Beach Island on Thursday night, leaving multiple people with minor injuries and more temporarily displaced.

Long Beach Township police began receiving 9-1-1 calls for medical assistance in High Bar Harbor Thursday night at approximately 9:20 a.m.

Five utility poles were damaged in the storm, and several roofs were blown off houses.

Three residents were treated on the scene for lacerations, police said. Others were evacuated and taken to the Barnegat Light Firehouse for shelter.

The National Weather Service has not yet determined whether a line of thunderstorms that spawned tornados in eastern Pennsylvania did the same in neighboring New Jersey.

Survey teams will examine damage left behind as the storms on Thursday crossed the Delaware River and moved across the state to the New Jersey shore.

Strong winds downed trees and power lines near Trenton and Hopewell in Mercer County. There also were reports of wind, rain and hail damage in Lakehurst and Barnegat Township in Ocean County and in Willingboro and Mount Holly in Burlington County.

