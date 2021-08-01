 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multiple crews battling fuel tank fire in Egg Harbor City
0 comments
breaking top story

Multiple crews battling fuel tank fire in Egg Harbor City

{{featured_button_text}}
Groffs fire.jpg

Dark black clouds of smoke billow out of a fuel tank fire at Groffs Recycling in Egg Harbor City on Sunday afternoon.

 Dan Fairweather, Provided

Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff's Recycling in Egg Harbor City on Sunday afternoon.

The Port Republic Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that firefighters were making progress at keeping the fire contained to the main pile, but crews will remain on the scene through Sunday night. It also urged people to avoid Clarks Landing Road to Mill Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dan Fairweather, of the Absecon Fire Department, was at the department's filling station Sunday and said the fire stems from a 500-gallon fuel tank at the junkyard. He said Absecon is on scene aiding in the fire.

Twitter account @911__ICE said the Germania Fire Department requested assistance in battling the blaze from Ocean View, Pomona, Atlantic City Airport Foam Unit, Laureldale, Egg Harbor City and Elwood. Photos also showed Somers Point on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News