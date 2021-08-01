Multiple crews battling fuel tank fire in Egg Harbor City

Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff's Recycling in Egg Harbor City on Sunday afternoon.
The Port Republic Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook that firefighters were making progress at keeping the fire contained to the main pile, but crews will remain on the scene through Sunday night. It also urged people to avoid Clarks Landing Road to Mill Road.
Galloway Twp: *UpDate Fuel Tank Fire ClarksLanding Road *Germania FD is responding *Photo from @Danfairweather1 attached BeAlert https://t.co/4yOpUZeeZa— First Responder 🚨 🚨 (@911__ICE) August 1, 2021
Dan Fairweather, of the Absecon Fire Department, was at the department's filling station Sunday and said the fire stems from a 500-gallon fuel tank at the junkyard. He said Absecon is on scene aiding in the fire.
Twitter account @911__ICE said the Germania Fire Department requested assistance in battling the blaze from Ocean View, Pomona, Atlantic City Airport Foam Unit, Laureldale, Egg Harbor City and Elwood. Photos also showed Somers Point on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
