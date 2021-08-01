Multiple crews battle fuel tank fire in Galloway Township

Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff's Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
The Galloway Township Police Department said in a news release that at around 2:35 p.m., multiple township fire departments responded. Germania, Port Republic and Pomona fire departments were the first on the scene and requested assistance in battling the blaze from multiple surrounding departments.
Galloway Twp: *UpDate Fuel Tank Fire ClarksLanding Road *Germania FD is responding *Photo from @Danfairweather1 attached BeAlert https://t.co/4yOpUZeeZa— First Responder 🚨 🚨 (@911__ICE) August 1, 2021
Township police said those three companies were able to quickly and successfully contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to the surrounding wooded area on the property. Multiple fire departments from Galloway Township, Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Mays Landing and Atlantic City responded to extinguish the fire.
The fire is under investigation, township police said. No injuries were reported.
Dan Fairweather, of the Absecon Fire Department, was at the department's filling station Sunday and said the fire stemmed from a 500-gallon fuel tank at the junkyard. Township police said the fire engulfed a large debris pile.
Also assisting: Stockton Police Department, NJ State Police, Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, Atlantic County OEM, Galloway Township OEM, Bayview Fire Department, Oceanville Fire Department, South Egg Harbor Fire Department, Elwood Fire Department, Weekstown Fire Department, New Gretna Fire Department and West Tuckerton Fire Department.
