The Vineland Planning Board earlier this month granted final major site plan approval for the construction of six three-story townhouse buildings with a total of 34 three-bedroom units.

The Hawk Pointe Townhomes will be located on the northerly side of Walnut Road between Orchard Road and Delsea Drive.

With 34 units proposed, 82 parking spaces are required. The plan shows that 3.5 spaces per unit will be provided with six additional spaces for guests. A total of 125 spaces are proposed.

The plan indicates a proposed freestanding sign will have a face area of 32 square feet. The ordinance permits a maximum sign face area of 32 square feet based on the frontage of the property in question.

Bus facility

Jaz Transportation received final major site plan approval this month from the Zoning Board of Adjustment to build a minivan school bus transportation and maintenance facility with two residential units.

The mixed-use property is located on the northerly side of Park Avenue between Second and Third streets in a residential zone.

Jaz Transportation will demolish the existing church and construct a 3,000-square-foot building that will house a minivan school bus transportation and maintenance facility on the first floor and two two-bedroom residential units on the second floor in addition to site improvements to facilitate bus services.

The site consists of 38,368 square feet (0.88 acres) of land.

The project site previously received approval to allow a bus transportation facility to service eight minivans and two midsize transit buses on site and permit the residences on the second floor.

Tractor trailer garage

The Zoning Board earlier this month granted Venessa Sosa final major site plan approval for a tractor trailer parking garage.

Sosa will be constructing a 4,320-square-foot, four-bay garage and additional site improvements to establish tractor trailer parking on the site. The property is located on the westerly side of Delsea Drive between Weymouth Road and Gallagher Drive.

The site consists of 216,189 square feet (4.96 acres) of land and is currently vacant.

The on-site parking requirement for the proposed development is based on the standards for a truck terminal use. A truck terminal use requires that one on-site parking space be provided per employee on the main work shift.

Five employees are on the main work shift, the plan said. A total of five parking spaces are required on site. Eight parking spaces will be provided on site, the plan said.

Car wash

A new 2,400-square-foot car wash will be coming to Vineland.

Krezner Enterprises received final major site plan approval for the construction of a car wash on the easterly side of Lincoln Avenue between Maple and Landis avenues from the Zoning Board.

The project site previously received "D" use variance approval to allow for car wash construction. The project was approved Nov. 16.

The site consists of about 55,756 square feet (1.28 acres) of land and is a vacant lot.

The plan indicates the proposed monument sign will have a face area of 52 square feet. The ordinance permits a maximum sign face area of 125 square feet based on the frontage of the property. The proposed wall signage will also conform to the signage ordinance.