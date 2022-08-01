Multilingual staff, two offices buoy constituent services for 2nd District lawmakers

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Wanted: Constituents with problems to solve, language spoken no barrier.

That's the message 2nd Legislative District lawmakers are sending as they settle into a large office in the township, in addition to the smaller Atlantic City office they've been in for a while.

Staff members of state Sen. Vince Polistina and Assembly members Don Guardian and Claire Swift, all R-Atlantic, have worked on more than 3,000 new constituent services cases since the start of the year, and expect to be able to serve even more now.

"We need people to engage us, to call," Chief of Staff Joe Berg said Monday at the Atlantic City office at Atlantic and South Montpelier avenues. "There is no way to know what is affecting the 230,000 people who live in the district if they don't call."

The three legislators have seven full-time staff members and several interns, Polistina said.

Getting their unemployment insurance benefits is still the main issue people need help with, Berg said, followed by Motor Vehicle Commission problems. But staff also are seeing more people needing housing assistance and help paying bills as inflation cuts into the buying power of working families.

Joy Dey, 23, of Atlantic City, answers the phone for both the township and Atlantic City offices and takes down the basic information when people call for help. She is fluent in Bengali, Hindi and English.

"Language is a barrier a lot of the time," Dey said. It can make it tough for people to even get basic information.

Word has gotten out that the office has multilingual staff. Dey got calls just last week from New York and Ewing, Mercer County, she said. She helps as much as she can with basic information, gives them their own legislators' phone numbers and tells them to call back if they can't get what they need.

Other staff members speak Mandarin, Spanish and other languages. "Welcome" is printed on the door of the Atlantic City office in seven languages.

Berg said people often call and say, "I didn't vote for you, but I have this problem."

"We tell them it doesn't matter who you voted for," Berg said.

Either office can be reached at 609-677-8266, and Dey can forward calls to legislators or to staff members who speak a particular language.

"It's constituent services. ... Everything else is secondary," Berg said.

The Atlantic City office is in the building where former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, had his law office before he sold the practice and took a job with Gov. Phil Murphy's administration as an adviser on Atlantic City.

The Egg Harbor Township office, which they've been in just a couple of months, is on Hingston Avenue, just off Tilton Road in an office building next to the Tilton Inn.

The Atlantic City office is full of resort memorabilia, from a collection of historic postcards superimposed on a city road grid to a collection of art by Atlantic City native Jacob Lawrence, a major "dynamic cubism" painter of African American descent.

The art is on loan from the Wilson family of lawyers and doctors, Guardian said.

"This one (office) is warm and welcoming," Guardian said.

Many city residents come from parts of the world where people don't trust the government, so the office is designed to make them feel like they are in a living room.

Dey makes it easy for people to feel comfortable, Berg said.

"Some (constituents) come from countries where there's not always trust in white men," Berg said. "Joy is able to connect."

Brett Barbin, the deputy chief of staff who works closely with Guardian, speaks some Mandarin. He said the biggest financial award he has helped a constituent get is $127,000. That is the amount the federal government was trying to get back from a Superstorm Sandy survivor who has still been unable to finish the work needed to move back into his home in the 10 years since the historic storm.

Barbin was able to help the Ventnor resident have his alleged overpayment forgiven.

Guardian, a former Atlantic City mayor and the first openly gay man to hold that position, said his husband, Louis Fatato, contributed a lot to the design of the Atlantic City office.

Fatato built the large sign that greets visitors as they enter, which includes photos of Guardian, Swift and Polistina, and he encouraged Guardian to populate the office with some of his mementos from his years in office in Atlantic City and as Toms River administrator.

"He always said, 'That would look so good in the office,'" Guardian said of Fatato.

The Egg Harbor Township office has many bare walls, and the lawmakers are asking constituents to help by lending them artwork and mementos on local history.

"We are looking for Atlantic County pictures to put on display," said Swift. All items on loan will be labeled with a title and the family loaning the object, she said.