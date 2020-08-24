Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
From left, Michael Jacobs, Windsor Healthcare CEO, Chris Metternich, Windsor Healthcare COO, and Ronald Witt, president and CEO of Sweetwater Construction, of Cranbury, Middlesex County, appear before the Galloway Township Planning Board on Thursday.
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company’s plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
From left, Michael Jacobs, Windsor Healthcare CEO, Chris Metternich, Windsor Healthcare COO, and Ronald Witt, president and CEO of Sweetwater Construction, of Cranbury, Middlesex County, appear before the Galloway Township Planning Board on Thursday.
VINCENT JACKSON / STAFF WRITER
A photo of part of a more than a 18 acre site in Smithville that will house an Windsor Healthcare assisted living facility, market-rate apartments, a hotel and convenience store.
VINCENT JACKSON / STAFF WRITER
An empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township has been approved for development by a company that wants to build an assisted-living facility and a hotel.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company’s plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Empty lot across from the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020.. Windsor Health Care, and the company's plan for the property. Thursday will be the first time the plans will be revealed to the public during a planning board meeting. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A more than 18-acre parcel of land used for parking close to Route 9 and across from the Smithville Inn will house an assisted-living facility and apartments in the near future.
The Planning Board voted unanimously Thursday to approve the final major site plan for a 139-room assisted living facility, a building with 62 market-rate apartments and eight single-family cottages.
Preliminary site approval was given to a 80-room hotel and a convenience store and gas store that would be on a subdivided piece of the same property.
The applicant behind this project, which is estimated to cost more than $20 million in total, is the Towne of Historic Smithville and a new business to South Jersey, Windsor Healthcare, which is based Norwood, Bergen County.
Michael Jacobs, the CEO of Windsor Healthcare, was there as the head of a team of people to talk to the Planning Board and the public.
A big problem in the health care field is families that don’t live near mom and dad, which is why they want to have a hotel, market-rate apartments and an assisted living facility on their site, Jacobs said.
A family that comes into town to see their parents for Christmas or Thanksgiving could stay in the hotel for a few days, Jacobs said.
“Land is expensive in New Jersey. A lot of properties are landlocked,” he said.
Companies are not building assisted-living facilities, Jacobs said. There isn’t much out there that is new because they are hard to finance, Jacobs said.
“We are super excited about the project,” Jacobs said. “It is a fantastic opportunity.”
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Planning Board meeting Thursday night about final approval of a new Sh…
Windsor Healthcare has nine facilities throughout New Jersey: two each in Middlesex, Essex and Union counties; and one each in Somerset, Bergen and Passaic counties.
Chris Metternich, the COO of Windsor Healthcare, also attended the meeting. In total, 75 employees will work for the assisted-living facility, but not during any one shift, Metternich said.
The project’s architect detailed that the cottages would be single floor with two bedrooms and a garage. The apartments would be one or two bedrooms.
There will be 88 parking spaces for the hotel, 74 parking spaces for assisted living, 131 parking spaces for the residential component and 62 retail parking spaces.
The three-story hotel would be something on the scale of a Hilton or a Holiday Inn Express. The first floor will house a gym. The second and third floors will only have rooms. A decision has not been made yet whether there will be a pool or a conference room.
Most of the time of the more-than-three-hour meeting was spent discussing one issue — the age of the people who would live in the apartments.
Nick Russo and Anna Jezycki were among the township residents who expressed concerns about a lack of age restriction for the market-rate apartments. They wanted a 55-and-older age restriction.
“Housing that is not age restricted will not fit with seniors. I don’t want Stockton College in there. ... Let’s try to get the housing restricted. That’s all we are asking for,” said Jezycki, who comments were greeted with applause.
Jacobs said Windsor Healthcare has never built apartments previously, and it was there to be good neighbors.
Before the public session closed, Jacobs agreed to have 40% of the residential apartments allotted for those age 55 and older.
“I think it’s a great project,” said Planning Board member Don Purdy, who was the Galloway Township mayor from 2012 through 2017.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.