Mullica Township's Elwood Road to close for railroad-crossing repairs this week and next
Mullica Township's Elwood Road to close for railroad-crossing repairs this week and next

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the start of a railroad crossing rehabilitation project that will require closure and detour of Elwood Road. 

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Elwood Road was scheduled to be closed in both directions at the railroad crossing between Atlantic and Railroad avenues. The closure will allow NJDOT’s contractor to remove and reconstruct the existing railroad crossing and approaches, according to a news release from the department.

The closure will run until 7 a.m. Sept. 30.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check 511nj.org for real-time travel information.

