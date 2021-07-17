Mullica Township post office closes for two hours due to bomb threat

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A suspicious package outside the post office in the Elwood section of the township brought out the Atlantic City Bomb Squad on Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the post office after receiving a report of an unattended package and immediately evacuated workers and bystanders to secure the area, police wrote on Facebook. The Bomb Squad arrived and determined after an x-ray that the package did not contain any explosives or harmful materials.
After two hours, the post office was reopened and the area was deemed safe.
— Ahmad Austin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
