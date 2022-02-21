Mullica Township house fire kills 2

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Two people and a pet were killed over the weekend when a fire decimated a home in the township.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight in the early hours of Sunday in the 1500 block of Hamburg Avenue. First responders initially arrived on scene to the fire in the single-story home's basement, Weekstown Fire Chief Tom Culleny Jr. said Monday.

Once more firefighters arrived, Culleny said, the home was engulfed in flames.

Three people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but only one was able to escape. The other two were later pronounced dead, Culleny said, adding that a pet inside the home also died in the blaze.

The identities of the victims are not being released until next of kin is notified, Culleny said.

The fire was deemed under control within one hour, and the last unit stayed on scene until 7:53 a.m. Sunday. No firefighters were injured, Culleny said.

Mutual aid was requested from all surrounding communities, including a tanker task force. The fire is under investigation by local authorities, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and State Fire Marshal's Office, Culleny said.

