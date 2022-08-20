Mullica Township holds first Hometown Celebration

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — The township was in need of a night out, and that's what the local Municipal Alliance wanted to give the community.

The township had not participated in National Night Out — the community policing event held annually at the beginning of August — since 2019. So on Friday night, the first annual Mullica Township Hometown Celebration was born.

Hundreds of people came to the Mullica Rec Fields in the Elwood section of the township for a four-hour evening of food trucks, vendors, music, face painting and games.

"For four months we've been setting this up," said township coordinator Kristi Hanselmann. "It's just a nice way to get the kids out and give them something to do. Everything is about drug and alcohol prevention, so the more things you give kids to do, get them outside to see their friends, the more you're gonna keep them away from that kind of stuff."

The main reason the Municipal Alliance valued bringing the community out was to provide a service as well as a fun time.

"Our main thing is anti-drug and alcohol awareness," said Barbara Sarraf, a co-chairperson on the alliance. Sarraf acknowledged there is a drug problem in the township, especially opioids. That's why raising awareness was such a motivator for Friday's event.

"We decided let's have a hometown celebration for Mullica and see what happens, and we had a lot of interest, and before we knew it, it was like OK!" Sarraf said.

Several members of the alliance helped organize the event, including Sarraf and co-Chairperson Gina Bottalico, who handled the vendors, and Hanselmann.

Sarraf called National Night Out a competition among the towns. People would come from all over rather than visit their own community's event.

"We just wanted to bring everyone together after a couple years of being boggled down and not being able to do anything, and it looks like everybody here feels the same way," Bottalico said.

Seven food trucks were on hand, serving food from seafood bowls to burgers and hot dogs to barbecue. About 60 vendors and organizations lined the rec fields, offering information on services, free samples and selling crafts, jewelry, refreshments and more. Traveling Man Entertainment, run by Rob Vazquez, provided tunes.

Face Painting by Donna offered up free face painting for kids, which was sponsored by the Mullica River Cottage & Variety Farms. Kids games included potato sack races, egg-on-spoon relays and pie eating contents.

Because the Municipal Alliance couldn't take donations, Sarraf said, those who wanted to give toward the event sponsored businesses and vendors so they could lend their services.

"We didn't know what to expect," Sarraf said of the turnout. She relied heavily on word of mouth, social media and announcements to spread the word about the event.

"I'm super, super thrilled. Even if people come just for the free face painting, you know what? That's fine, because that's what it's all about," she said. "It's to get people out here, let them walk around and let them see the local vendors."

Kristin Emmons, a fundraising chairperson for the Cedar Creek High School crew program, had a table hoping to gather funds for the 2023 spring season as well as recruit students to sign up.

"I think it's been a good turnout," Emmons said. "Overall I think it's been a great event."

Fran Sage, who lives in the township, was hoping to participate in a National Night Out event, so she was happy the township held a community event Friday.

"We saw it on Facebook," Sage said. "There are a lot of vendors here, which is really nice. ... It is nice to get people out."

The Demo family, Jessica, 44, Cliff, 48, and their son Clifton, 10, all from Waterford Township, Camden County, were checking out the row of Jeeps on display by the Pine Barren Venom Jeep Club. They were especially excited about one decorated for the Philadelphia Eagles and planned to check out the craft vendors and maybe the face painting.

The Elwood Volunteer Fire Company, located just up the street from the fields, is celebrating 100 years. John Falciano, 58, was born and raised in the township and has been a member of the fire company since 1982.

Falciano praised the organization of the event, especially because the township is so rural and it's hard to bring the community together. He echoed the importance of raising awareness within the community.

"I see a lot of young kids around here," he said. "And if they can see and emulate role models like the Police Department and fire company and other organizations and the parents are bringing them out here, I think that's a great start for the kids."