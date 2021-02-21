Mullica Township considers $6M for new municipal building

At the county board meeting, Lamey said if bonds are issued to fund the work, they will not be guaranteed by the county. He said the township will also cover the cost of the engineering and architectural designs.

The recent vote will speed the process if the township decides to proceed with the project.“If they chose new construction, we wanted to get this part of the process out of the way so that if down the road they decide that this is what they want to do, they don’t have to start from scratch,” he said.

The board unanimously approved the resolution asking the Local Finance Board to review the bond proposal, and another to hire the firm of McManimon, Scotland and Baumann as bond counsel for the township building project.

Set in the north of Atlantic County between the larger communities of Hammonton and Egg Harbor City, Mullica Township has a little more than 6,000 residents.

The existing township building is currently closed to the public because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a statement posted to the township website. It asks residents to instead mail items, or use a wire basket outside to deliver forms or applications. A secure lockbox is also in place outside for tax payments, court fines or other payments.

Those interested may view the plans presented at the meeting for the proposed municipal complex on the township’s website — mullicatownship.org