Mullica Township considers $6M for new municipal building

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — The township has turned to the Atlantic County Improvement Authority for help with funding a new Township Hall.
There are issues with the existing building at 4528 White Horse Pike.
“They are in need of a new municipal building. They have some issues with their municipal building and are looking for solutions,” said John Lamey, the executive director of the Atlantic County Improvement Authority, the county’s financing, development and project management agency.
He outlined the proposal at the authority’s board of commissioners meeting, held virtually Thursday, Feb. 11. Working with township professionals, the authority has proposed a new structure.
“We would demolish the existing building and build a new building (on the same site),” he said.
As proposed, the authority would sign a long-term lease with the township for the land. After construction is complete, the building and the land would then be leased back to the township for the cost of the annual debt service on the bond that funded construction.
“After the bond is paid off, the township would own the new building,” Lamey said.
For now, the county Improvement Authority has applied to the local finance board to issue the bonds, the first step in the bonding process. Neither the authority nor the township have yet approved the project.
But plans were drawn up by architect William McLees. The proposed new building would be about 25,000 square feet, Lamey said, at an estimated total cost of about $6 million. That may be high for the township.
“They do want to take a look at some value engineering and possibly reducing that project,” Lamey said. “At this point, all this is doing is authorizing an application to the local finance board. It’s not committing us or the township to do it until the final numbers are done. It’s just setting the groundwork.”
Mullica Township staff forwarded all questions about the project and any specifics about problems with the existing building to Mayor Kristi Hanselmann, who was appointed mayor by the members of Township Committee at the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting.
Hanselmann did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The Township Hall houses the municipal offices and the police department.
Plans for a new building posted to the township website show that the proposed building will include meeting rooms and offices.
Hanselmann presented the plans to the five-member Township Committee at a special meeting on Feb. 9, according to township records.
A posted agenda of that meeting indicated Lamey and other representatives of the Atlantic County Improvement Authority were also set to speak.
At the county board meeting, Lamey said if bonds are issued to fund the work, they will not be guaranteed by the county. He said the township will also cover the cost of the engineering and architectural designs.
The recent vote will speed the process if the township decides to proceed with the project.“If they chose new construction, we wanted to get this part of the process out of the way so that if down the road they decide that this is what they want to do, they don’t have to start from scratch,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the resolution asking the Local Finance Board to review the bond proposal, and another to hire the firm of McManimon, Scotland and Baumann as bond counsel for the township building project.
Set in the north of Atlantic County between the larger communities of Hammonton and Egg Harbor City, Mullica Township has a little more than 6,000 residents.
The existing township building is currently closed to the public because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a statement posted to the township website. It asks residents to instead mail items, or use a wire basket outside to deliver forms or applications. A secure lockbox is also in place outside for tax payments, court fines or other payments.
Those interested may view the plans presented at the meeting for the proposed municipal complex on the township’s website — mullicatownship.org
