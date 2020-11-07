Mullica Township American Legion hosts flag-disposal ceremony

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Rudolph Elmer American Legion Post #158 and its auxiliary hosted their annual flag-disposal ceremony Saturday in a vacant field on Darmstadt Avenue.

The ceremony is an integral part of American Legion culture. Many local Legion posts have appropriated blue mailbox-type containers that serve as drop-off sites by the public for the collection of unserviceable, or worn-out, flags. The approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags has long been burning. The ceremony is intended to encourage proper respect for the flag and to provide for their disposal in a dignified manner.

The ceremony was led by Vice Commander Thomas Messina of the Atlantic County American Legion.

“The flag is the most recognizable symbol of our country and all to which it stands,” Mayor Christopher Silva said. “The flag represents all our sacrifices, labors and accomplishments. It holds the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that makes the USA the envy of the world."

Following the speeches, those in attendance carried the hundreds of flags to a trash bin where they were incinerated as members of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Company stood by.