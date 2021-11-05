Mullica police to search woods for missing man, 61

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Police plan to search the woods Saturday for a local man who went missing last month.
Officers will conduct the search for James K. Griffiths about 9 a.m. in the wooded area of Sixth and Seventh avenues, police wrote on Facebook. They will be using State Police mounted patrol and search and rescue dogs in addition to officers on foot.
Don’t be alarmed if you see officers in or around your yards, police said.
Griffiths, 61, of the Sweetwater section of the township, has been missing since Oct. 24. He is about 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and a gray beard. He has a deer tattoo on his right bicep and wears prescription glasses. He also has a history of walking in heavily wooded areas within Mullica Township, police said.
Griffiths has memory loss that may leave him confused upon initial contact, police said.
He is known to visit the Atlantic City casinos, Absecon and Egg Harbor City, and uses public transportation to get around, police said.
Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Paul Sarraf at 609-561-7600, ext. 150, or Detective Symuleski at 609-561-7600, ext. 153.
