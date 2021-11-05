 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullica police to search woods for missing man, 61
0 comments
top story

Mullica police to search woods for missing man, 61

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James K. Griffiths

James K. Griffiths, 61, of Mullica Township, has been missing since Oct. 24.

 Mullica Township Police Department, provided

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says Saturday morning could be the coldest of the fall so far, bringing freezes to most of the mainland. Otherwise, Joe says expect a quiet weekend but a close call with a nor'easter will bring impacts.

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Police plan to search the woods Saturday for a local man who went missing last month.

Officers will conduct the search for James K. Griffiths about 9 a.m. in the wooded area of Sixth and Seventh avenues, police wrote on Facebook. They will be using State Police mounted patrol and search and rescue dogs in addition to officers on foot.

Don’t be alarmed if you see officers in or around your yards, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Griffiths, 61, of the Sweetwater section of the township, has been missing since Oct. 24. He is about 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and a gray beard. He has a deer tattoo on his right bicep and wears prescription glasses. He also has a history of walking in heavily wooded areas within Mullica Township, police said.

Griffiths has memory loss that may leave him confused upon initial contact, police said.

He is known to visit the Atlantic City casinos, Absecon and Egg Harbor City, and uses public transportation to get around, police said. 

Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Paul Sarraf at 609-561-7600, ext. 150, or Detective Symuleski at 609-561-7600, ext. 153.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News