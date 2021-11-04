 Skip to main content
Mullica police seek missing 61-year-old
Mullica police seek missing 61-year-old

Mullica Township Police Department report missing person

James K. Griffiths, 61, has been missing since Oct. 24, Mullica Township police say.

 Mullica Township Police Department, provided

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a 61-year-old man who has been missing since last month.

James K. Griffiths, of the Sweetwater section of the township, was reported missing Oct. 24, police wrote on Facebook. He is about 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and a gray beard. He has a deer tattoo on his right bicep and wears prescription glasses. Police did not describe what clothes he might be wearing.

Griffiths has memory loss that may leave him confused upon initial contact, police said.

He is known to visit the Atlantic City casinos, Absecon and Egg Harbor City, and uses public transportation to get around, police said. He has a history of walking in heavily wooded areas within Mullica Township.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Paul Sarraf at 609-561-7600, ext. 150, or Detective Symuleski at 609-561-7600, ext. 153.

