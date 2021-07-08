Muh's Garden of Life created to honor those who died and heal those left behind

ATLANTIC CITY — Stephen Head was frustrated. Frustrated with politicians who were resistant to the idea of changing a street sign in honor of his late brother, Mustafa Bundy-Head, frustrated with the lack of help and frustrated with no place to go.
It was October 2020. Head stood and contemplated his frustrations in a vacant lot within the community complex where he lives in the Back Maryland section of the city.
That’s when and where he says the vision for Muh’s Garden of Life “fell from the sky.” He would build the garden steps away from where his brother, who’s nickname was “Muh,” was shot in the head in 2009 while rolling dice with friends. His murder remains unsolved.
Mustafa’s daughter, Anaija Head, was 8 when she lost her father. Now a student at Virginia Tech University studying landscape architecture, she was her uncle’s first call when the vision for the garden came to him.
“When my uncle told me he wanted to do it, I was like, I can get completely on board; that is directly related to my major,” said Anaija. “Gun violence in Atlantic City has affected my family a lot. This was something I could do to lift up everybody’s spirits and give them a way to pay tribute.”
The idea for the garden may have been instantaneous, but the road to seeing the vision through took time. As Stephen put it, “It was a process.”
Immediately after the initial phone call with her uncle, Anaija began sketching designs of what would eventually become Muh’s Garden of Life.
Stephen quickly realized he would need support from the community to make his dream a reality, so he started a petition. By December, he had garnered more than 600 signatures from local community members in support of the garden, many of whom had lost loved ones to addiction, violence and/or illness. Stephen then sought the attention of the owners of Atlantic Villas Apartments, where he lives and where the courtyard is located. It took three visits to convince them to permit the garden.
Then it was a matter of gaining funding. Stephen finalized his proposal and sent it to as many people as possible.
“I doubted myself a lot because I had a lot of ‘nos,’ but I just kept going,” said Stephen. “I just knew somebody’s going to read it.”
Stephen and Anaija were able to find sponsors and partners in the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, AtlanticCare’s Growing Green Initiative and the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.
This past Sunday, the garden was unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. More than 50 people from the community attended, including Mayor Marty Small Sr., who spoke.
“There were a lot of people out here crying and saying how much it means to them,” said Anaija. “That made it even more impactful for us because we knew not only did this help us, but it helped others as well.”
Gathering the names and pictures of everyone honored in the garden was also a family affair and community effort. Anaija’s mother, Sheena Williams, was tasked with reaching out and raising awareness of the garden using social media. Along with the help of Alisa Howard, a well-connected member of the community, the pair were able to gather the names and photos of the over 60 people who were honored.
As people heard about the garden, more and more wanted to have their loved ones honored.
“We have about 50 more names to add,” said Williams.
“If people keep asking us, we are going to keep adding until we get another garden,” Anaija said.
The garden is ever-growing and is still a work in progress. CRDA will donate tables and chairs, and the Boys & Girls Club plans to help paint them. The tables will double as a place to dine or play chess. According to Stephen and Anaija, the garden is meant to be a space for healing.
“I come here and see all of the people that I lost and then ask myself, “What am I going to do with all of the time I have left?” said Stephen.
As people enter the garden, immediately to their left is the “Valley of Kings” with 16 plants meant to represent 16 people.
“All these people right here planted their roots in the community. They stood for something. They gave their youth something,” Stephen said.
Mustafa’s photos can be seen in the Valley of Kings under a crape myrtle tree. He had a music production company named 8 Blok MaVa Enterprise Productions, after Maryland and Virginia avenues. Before his life was cut short, he had plans to move to Atlanta to pursue a career as a music producer.
“He was very entrepreneurial,” said Stephen. “He contributed everything he had to the community.”
The same gun violence that Mustafa lost his life to has been rising again in Atlantic City. An eerily similar shooting took place last month where four men were shot, three injured and one dead. The victim who died, Azaiah Grissem, was only 23. Mustafa was only 25. Like in Mustafa’s case, there have been no arrests, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
“When my brother died, I became a loner. I didn’t like people,” said Stephen. “Now I’m honoring my brother, so I’m healing. It’s a beautiful feeling.”
On the far right side of the garden opposite the Valley of Kings is a section with a long flower bed titled “Mother Earth” meant to pay homage to the mothers of the community. Stephen said his aunts and grandma died of illnesses such as cancer.
The main section of the garden is referred to as “The Battlefield” and is the most abundant with plants, flowers and trees.
“This is everybody all mixed in — kids, women, men. They are all kings and queens though,” Stephen said.
Birds and butterflies can be seen gathering in and flying around the garden.
“I like butterflies because I was a caterpillar. I didn’t know how to honor my brother the right way. I thought being a thug was honoring him, but I was lost,” said Stephen. “Fortunately, I got locked up — a cocoon. I reflected. I came home. I soared. I’m a butterfly.”
When Stephen came home from prison, he worked as a dishwasher until he got his commercial driver’s license. He then became a trash truck driver so he could provide for his family. Stephen’s boss at the company for which he works, Gold Medal Environmental, noticed Stephen was coming to work tired every morning since he was watering the garden before his 4 a.m. shifts. The company gave him time off to focus on the garden. Stephen described getting to wake up every day and work to honor his brother as a gift.
Wandering through the garden at all times of day tending to the plants is a woman named Alexandra De Leon, referred to as the “angel of the garden” by Stephen. She helped care for the plants while he went to work and continues to aid in the maintenance of the garden. De Leon is moved by the gathering of life that now takes place in the garden — from plants and animals to kids and community members.
The creation of the garden was Stephen’s and Anaija’s first dip into community engagement and activism. Anaija is heading back to campus for the summer, but Stephen is unsure of what he will do next.
“Everybody in here wanted to be something. Even though they died, what they left — we can take that, ball that up and grow it. Their dreams can come true with ours,” Stephen said as he stood in the garden Tuesday.
Less than nine months ago, he stood in the same place when it was just a grass field with untapped potential.
“I could be anything I want to be — that’s how I feel right now.”
