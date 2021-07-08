Muh's Garden of Life created to honor those who died and heal those left behind

Gathering the names and pictures of everyone honored in the garden was also a family affair and community effort. Anaija’s mother, Sheena Williams, was tasked with reaching out and raising awareness of the garden using social media. Along with the help of Alisa Howard, a well-connected member of the community, the pair were able to gather the names and photos of the over 60 people who were honored.

As people heard about the garden, more and more wanted to have their loved ones honored.

“We have about 50 more names to add,” said Williams.

“If people keep asking us, we are going to keep adding until we get another garden,” Anaija said.

The garden is ever-growing and is still a work in progress. CRDA will donate tables and chairs, and the Boys & Girls Club plans to help paint them. The tables will double as a place to dine or play chess. According to Stephen and Anaija, the garden is meant to be a space for healing.

“I come here and see all of the people that I lost and then ask myself, “What am I going to do with all of the time I have left?” said Stephen.

As people enter the garden, immediately to their left is the “Valley of Kings” with 16 plants meant to represent 16 people.