MudGirls Studios gives women a new form of empowerment

ATLANTIC CITY — Mary Anne Mulhern said she was never an artistic person until five years ago.

Mulhern, 51, was living on welfare and staying at Adelaide's Place, a daytime sanctuary for homeless and disenfranchised women seeking a refuge in the city.

Adelaide's Place also facilitates social engagement and has programs for women, so after seeing Dorrie Papademetriou teach clay sculpting every Thursday, Mulhern decided to give it a shot.

"It took me a while to get into it, but I got the hang of it eventually," said Mulhern. "Now I love it."

Once Mulhern got into it, she and other women looked forward to "clay day," where Papademetriou taught women how to create their own works.

At first, the women made gifts for family and friends, but over time, Papademetriou introduced the women to designs, and standard pieces were produced.

"Dorrie changed my life," said Mulhern about being one of the first women who became a part of MudGirls Studios. "She helped me improve my life, and I'm so happy now."

MudGirls was founded by Papademetriou after working with the women in Adelaide's Place in 2016. The nonprofit focuses on empowering disadvantaged women by teaching them how to work with clay and ceramics, while also employing them.

Papademetriou said many disadvantaged women are chronically unemployed, or unemployed for a long time. The women at MudGirls can transition to work part time for the studio or go on to work somewhere else with the clay crafting skills they learn.

MudGirls creates ceramic bowls, mugs, plates and other functional tableware. Other pieces include soap dishes, vases, tiles and, most recently, jewelry.

"People, when given the chance, have the ability," said Papademetriou, who studied ceramics while attending Bowling Green State University, where she graduated with a Bachelors in Fine Arts and worked in graphic design before dedicating much of her time to MudGirls. "They can work in clay and make beautiful things. This gives them the opportunity."

Papademetriou said it takes a little while for the women to hone their craft, noting experience is key to doing things like tiles and glazing. But all the women at MudGirls are enthusiastic and have an eagerness to come to work every day.

"Art has that power to connect to people, to speak to people. All art does that, but this in particular is a physical object," said Papademetriou as she held a small bowl with the word "believe" in the center with her two hands. "Knowing the hand that made it just builds that much more of a connection."

Besides teaching artistic skills, MudGirls gives disadvantaged women of all ages and backgrounds the chance to learn life skills, business and marketing while they develop their confidence.

"I make better decisions and have more self confidence," said Mulhern about the "fresh start" her MudGirls career has given her. "I feel like a million bucks now."

Tajah Gay said she's never been homeless, but MudGirls has helped her pay her bills, put food on the table and made her realize she wants to pursue a hands-on career, potentially in the arts.

Gay, 20, is one of the youngest women working at MudGirls. She said MudGirls helped her learn stability and a new skill set to which she otherwise would not have had access.

"I'm proud to tell people what I do, that I work with clay," said Gay, who joined MudGirls two years ago thanks to the Jewish Employment and Vocational Services workforce program she was in.

The women who work at MudGirls vary in age and background, many coming from social agencies, such as Covenant House or Enlightened Solutions, and others by word of mouth or recommendation.

As the demand for their products has grown, so has the need for MudGirls to expand its building and workforce.

"There's not much manufactured here in the city. It's nice to have something made in Atlantic City from a small-batch shop," said Papademetriou.

In 2017, MudGirls moved from the Parish of St. Monica's to St. Michael's Loft, the second floor of St. Michael's and the location of the former St. Michael's School.

A job training grant from Ocean Inc. allowed MudGirls to hire 10 women. Meanwhile, the studio has won commissions from the likes of the Atlantic City Development Corp. to design and produce ceramic tiles for Stockton University, as well as from South Jersey Gas, which was a major turning point for the business. Resorts Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Meet AC and Atlantic Shores are also clients.

This year the studio is celebrating five years of success. On Friday, it hosted its first ever fundraiser at Stockton University's Campus Theatre, which included the airing of the documentary "Fired Up: The Story of MudGirls Studios" and a cocktail hour.

The documentary was produced by ArtC Films, a local organization that seeks to promote the arts in South Jersey, and Glasstown Productions.

Papademetriou hopes to expand the MudGirls concept throughout the area and nationally, so she can help more than just local women.

"It's nice to have a consistent national following, but I believe in the power of good," said Papademetriou, who said the intention of expansion isn't to sell more pieces. "It's more about raising awareness. We want to give more women an opportunity."