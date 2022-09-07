Much of $1.8M in pandemic relief money added to Galloway budget to address flooding concerns

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A surge of federal pandemic-relief funds could help deal with local flooding concerns.

The Township Council amended the municipal budget during a recent special meeting to add about $1.87 million to the township’s revenues and appropriations. The additional funds are coming to Galloway from the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion federal pandemic-relief legislation that was enacted in 2021. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs recently awarded the money to the township for fiscal year 2022.

The vast majority of the money, about $1.76 million, will be allocated to stormwater improvements. Mayor Anthony Coppola said during an Aug. 26 special meeting that experts working with the township had identified multiple areas of Galloway that need stormwater work. The Mattix Run watershed system, for example, needs to have work done, including removing downed trees that are disrupting water flow and causing some flooding issues for neighbors. He added that other parts of town were “well beyond infrastructure failure at this point” and were in need of improvement.

“Anybody who’s been around here in a summertime thunderstorm knows that an otherwise completely dry, functioning stormwater system can be overwhelmed by a deluge of rain,” Coppola said. “This ($1.76 million) is really going to help mitigate a lot of those flooding concerns throughout those communities.”

Township Manager Chris Johansen said officials had recently met with a local resident on Second Avenue who was impacted by the condition of Mattix Run, adding the funds would help drainage projects throughout Galloway.

The remaining $113,000 in American Rescue Plan funds will be spent as one-time premium pay to municipal workers. Galloway was among the first municipalities in the area to fully reopen its offices and have its public employees return to work in-person even as many other local and state government offices remained closed due to public-health shutdowns, township officials said.

“We’re going to reward them for being the first to come back to work, the first to open to the public,” Johansen said.

Coppola said Galloway has traditionally been fiscally conservative, and so public employees have had to make sacrifices to temper tax increases, especially amid periods of fiscal uncertainty. He praised workers for showing fortitude during the pandemic as well as during the global financial crisis in 2008, which saw public employees furloughed as the township faced budget shortfalls. Additional pay now, Coppola said, could help boost employee morale while making them feel appreciated for their work during a time of uncertainty and upheaval.

“We asked our employees to make the sacrifice, and although this is a small stipend, it’s something that’s going to show them that they’re valuable to us,” Coppola said.

Johansen said the township had to negotiate the exact value of the bonuses with various public unions.

Galloway follows other local governments that have opted to pay their employees bonuses for their work during the pandemic via federal pandemic-relief grants.

Atlantic City received state approval last year to boost wages by $4 for every hour municipal employees spent working between March 20, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, with full-time employees able to collect as much as $3,500. That plan cost $3.2 million of the $33 million in total American Rescue Plan funds the city received. Atlantic County decided in February to offer its public employees hazard pay with American Rescue Plan funds from March 8, 2020, to June 13, 2020. Employees could collect between $5 and $8 an hour depending on their position, with the average total award ranging between $2,500 and $4,000, costing the county between $2.6 million and $3 million of its relief funds.

In addition to the $1.78 million it received for fiscal year 2022, Galloway also received about $1.8 million from the American Rescue Plan in 2021.