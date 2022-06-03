Ms. New Jersey Senior America crowned in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Toms River woman beat out nine other contestants to win the title of Ms. New Jersey Senior America on Thursday at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

The contestants were judged on their philosophy of life, an interview with a panel of judges, evening gowns and talent. Winner Betty Jean Pace paid homage to those who are struggling with addiction and performed an interpretive dance to the Imagine Dragons song “Demons.” Her philosophy: Kindness is a choice, and so is happiness. Be a voice for kindness in the world.

Contestants must be older than 60 to enter Ms. New Jersey Senior America. The pageant was founded in 1971 by Dr. Al Mott to showcase the talent, drive and beauty of older women. Winners go on to compete for the title of Ms. Senior America.

Three women from Atlantic County were among the competitors. Dale Browndorf, of Margate, was the first runner-up as well as the winner of Miss Congeniality. She performed the song “It’s Not Where You Start” from the musical “Seesaw” and encouraged others to listen to life’s music, reminding them their gifts are meant to be shared.

Sonya Chawla, of Mays Landing, performed a traditional Indian dance. She encouraged others to share their gifts and talents. Mary Parrish, of Egg Harbor Township, performed the gospel song “The Power is in God’s Hands.” Parrish said she tries to inspire others with her actions and hopes others will do the same.

Madeline McCleese, of Marlton, Burlington County, sang Aretha Franklin’s “I Never Loved a Man.” Her philosophy: “Remember to love God and to love yourself. Everyone has a purpose in life. Everyone makes mistakes, so if you fail, get back up and go after whatever it is you want.”

Other contestants were Suzanne Clare-Larosa, of Bayonne; Deb Sica, of Seaside Park; Pat Sarno, of Manahawkin; Debra Paradisio, of Morrisville; and Phyllis Markevich, of Toms River.

Women in the pageant come from every walk of life. They are teachers, preachers, administrators, nurses, clerks and, in Paradisio’s case, retired narcotics detectives.

Making a special appearance at the pageant was Miss Atlantic County Region Brooke Feldman, of Margate. Feldman will compete in June for the title of Miss New Jersey and a chance to represent the Garden State in the Miss America Competition. Feldman’s platform is service and support of seniors and bringing generations together.

Serving as the mistresses of ceremonies for the pageant were Johanne Santori, of Margate, Ms. New Jersey Senior America 2006; and Terry Meade, of Princeton Junction, the state queen in 2015.

The Ms. Senior America pageant is slated for Sept. 9 at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania.