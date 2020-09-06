Movie theaters across South Jersey reopened this weekend, albeit to much less fanfare than indoor dining.
Maybe it was the Labor Day holiday weekend or the ideal end-of-summer weather, but theaters had no trouble staying within the 25% capacity limit imposed by Gov. Phil Murphy.
After nearly five months of being closed because of coronavirus restrictions, theater operators were glad to welcome back customers and staff.
"It's not like normal," said Brett DeNafo, co-owner of the Tilton Square Theatre in Northfield and Harbor Square Theatre in Stone Harbor. "We are really spacing the theaters out so the capacity is not there, but it's just nice to get the place reopened again."
Angela and Jason Doran, of Egg Harbor Township, enjoyed a showing of "The New Mutants," inside the Tilton theater Sunday afternoon. The Dorans were the only two patrons in the matinee, so COVID-19 was the furthest thing from their minds.
"We definitely felt safe," Angela Doran said. "This place was spotless."
Jason Doran said the two "jumped on" the opportunity to get back inside a movie theater, especially since the movie was one he has been waiting to see.
"With all the stuff that's going on, people are just sitting inside doing nothing," he said. "But as long as (businesses) are doing their safety checks and spacing people out, this is a safe environment."
DeNafo said he and his tow business partners, Clint Bunting and Scot Kauffman, made a substantial financial investment to purchase supplies that would ensure the health and safety of both guests and employees before reopening the theaters.
"I think we've actually done more than what the governor put in place," DeNafo said, listing off a series of changes that include increased signage, sanitizing stations, no contact transactions and a new air filtration system.
Customer demand will increase as the weather gets cooler, DeNafo said, and he hopes that customers know movie theater operators are doing all they can to keep people as safe as possible.
"I think people are trying to go on with their lives right now," he said. "They want to operate their lives and they missed things like movie theaters and going out to eat."
To that point, DeNafo said his message to Murphy was simple: "This 25% can't last forever."
"We will not be able to survive," he said. "We need at least 50% capacity to be somewhat profitable. We won't be able to make it on 25%, it just won't happen."
