Mount Zion Baptist to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day Event Monday via Zoom

Millions of Americans will celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Many maintain, however, that his work has been left unfinished.
Mount Zion Baptist Church in Pleasantville will host its Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony at noon Monday. The theme of ceremony, which will be held virtually via Zoom, is “The Unfinished Work; Ending Segregation, Expanding Democracy.”
The Rev. Willie Francois III, the senior pastor at Mount Zion Baptist, will be one of the hosts of the event. He said he wanted to tell attendees that segregation remains a problem in the United States that continues to hurt Black Americans, citing phenomena such as discrimination in the housing market, mass incarceration and economic inequality.
“There’s a lot of unfinished work of the civil rights era, and segregation is one of them,” Francois said. “The very same things Doctor King lived for and ultimately died for are still realities today.”
Francois has taken a particular focus on segregation in schools. He has cited a 2017 UCLA study that indicated New Jersey was the sixth most segregated state in the nation with respect to its Black students and seventh most segregated state in the nation with respect to its Hispanic students.
This phenomenon, Francois said, deprives Black and Hispanic children of the wealth of educational resources the state has to offer. He criticized Gov. Phil Murphy for not doing more to integrate New Jersey schools and praised a lawsuit over school segregation currently being adjudicated in state courts.
“We have so many students, Black and Brown, who are locked out of that high-quality education, locked out of those resources and those opportunities because of segregation, which we know is fixable,” Francois said.
Francois also pointed to the failure of Democratic Party leaders in the U.S. Congress to pass their voting rights legislation — namely the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — as evidence of the need for renewed civil rights efforts.
The pastor encouraged people to honor the legacy of King by getting involved in local democracies, by attending municipal government or school board meetings, and by holding state and federal elected officials accountable. He said people should feel a sense of solidarity with different communities and to form a unified front against injustice.
“I think those are some easy ways that we can make Dr. King’s legacy, not just something that we celebrate once a year, but (make) Dr. King’s legacy as something we embody on a daily basis,” Francois said.
Francois will be joined by an array of prominent figures including National Urban League President Marc Morial; Century Foundation Fellow Michelle Burris; Myron Orfield, the director of the Institute on Metropolitan Opportunity at the University of Minnesota; University of the District of Columbia Law Professor John Brittain; East Harlem Scholars Academies Superintendent Robert Harvey; and the Rev. Charles Boyer, the pastor at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal in Woodbury, Gloucester County.
Those interested in attending the virtual ceremony at Mount Zion Baptist can text MLK22 to 474747 or visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EG2uRzsyRLCKsYaxSxMJBg to register.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.