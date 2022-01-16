Mount Zion Baptist to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day Event Monday via Zoom

This phenomenon, Francois said, deprives Black and Hispanic children of the wealth of educational resources the state has to offer. He criticized Gov. Phil Murphy for not doing more to integrate New Jersey schools and praised a lawsuit over school segregation currently being adjudicated in state courts.

“We have so many students, Black and Brown, who are locked out of that high-quality education, locked out of those resources and those opportunities because of segregation, which we know is fixable,” Francois said.

Francois also pointed to the failure of Democratic Party leaders in the U.S. Congress to pass their voting rights legislation — namely the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — as evidence of the need for renewed civil rights efforts.

The pastor encouraged people to honor the legacy of King by getting involved in local democracies, by attending municipal government or school board meetings, and by holding state and federal elected officials accountable. He said people should feel a sense of solidarity with different communities and to form a unified front against injustice.