Mount ZIon Baptist in Pleasantville to host book bag giveaway Wednesday

PLEASANTVILLE — To get children and families ready for the new school year, free book bags will be distributed at Mount Zion Baptist Church in the city on Wednesday at noon.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at no cost to those in attendance. A child must be present in order for a group to receive one of the backpacks, which will be available while supplies last.
The event follows a slew of events in advance of the new school year in the area. There was a back-to-school festival for students in Atlantic City last week, featuring games and attractions for kids, information about the community services and free backpacks.
Contact Chris Doyle
