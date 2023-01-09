Motorists advised of traffic pattern change in Galloway Township

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Traffic patterns will be adjusted on Moss Mill Road this week while workers replace guiderails.
A one-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place on the road at the Mattix Run stream, between Pitney and Old Port Republic roads, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Atlantic County officials said on Monday.
Traffic directors will be on site assisting drivers, officials said.
Officials on Monday advised area motorists to plan their commutes accordingly or seek alternate routes.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
