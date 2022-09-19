Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Sunday crash in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being thrown from his bike on Sunday evening.

Police were called to Townbank Road and Gorham Avenue after the crash was reported, township police Capt. Charles Ryan said on Monday.

The motorcyclist, whom Ryan only identified as a man in his '20s, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center by helicopter.

Ryan did not have information about the extent of the biker's injuries, but he reportedly was in "stable" condition as of last night.

The crash remains under investigation, Ryan said.

A section of Townbank Road was closed for about two hours while the scene was investigated, Ryan said.

Police were aided by Town Bank and Erma firefighters, Inspira emergency medical services and AtlantiCare.