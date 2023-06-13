SOMERS POINT — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning when their bike crashed into a flatbed truck, police said.
The motorcyclist crashed into the truck about 9:20 a.m., police said in a news release. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck's driver was uninjured.
The motorcyclist's name was being withheld Tuesday while next of kin was notified, police said.
