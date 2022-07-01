Motorcyclist dies in Egg Harbor Township crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing man died Wednesday when his 2012 Yamaha motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on the Black Horse Pike.
Michael Dimodica, 28, was headed westbound around 5:48 p.m. when he ran a red light at the intersection of Delancy Avenue and the Pike, police said.
The bike then collided with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Bernadette Cassel, while it was making a U-turn at the intersection with Spencer Avenue, police said.
Dimodica was fatally injured after being thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Traffic was detoured for about four hours.
