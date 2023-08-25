VINELAND — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with an SUV Thursday night.
Police say Aaron Chaney was riding his motorcycle southbound on Delsea Drive near College Drive when an SUV driven by Eliber Salas-Mazariegos headed northbound began making a left turn.
Chaney's bike struck Salas-Mazariegos's vehicle, seriously injuring the motorcyclist, police said in a news release Friday.
The crash was reported around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Chaney was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. An update on his condition was not available Friday morning.
More information about both drivers, including their ages and town of residence, was not released.
A crash investigation is ongoing.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police at (856) 691-4111 or email ACapelli@VinelandCity.org.
Anonymous tips can be given to police online at police.vinelandcity.org/tip/new.
