Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after hitting deer

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital after hitting a deer in the township Saturday night.
Around 11:28 p.m. Saturday, two motorcyclists were riding on Richards Road near Centerton Woodruff Road when both hit a deer in the roadway, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said on Monday.
One of the drivers, whom Slota did not identify, was medevacked to a hospital for treatment.
Slota did not provide the cyclist's condition.
The crash remains under investigation, Slota said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.