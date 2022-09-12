 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after hitting deer

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital after hitting a deer in the township Saturday night.

Around 11:28 p.m. Saturday, two motorcyclists were riding on Richards Road near Centerton Woodruff Road when both hit a deer in the roadway, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said on Monday.

One of the drivers, whom Slota did not identify, was medevacked to a hospital for treatment. 

Slota did not provide the cyclist's condition.

The crash remains under investigation, Slota said.

