Motor vehicle crash closes intersection in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police, fire and rescue units were called to the intersection of Ferry and Seashore roads Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle collision, the Town Bank Fire Department said.

Two people were freed from the cars, while others were treated by fire and rescue personnel, the department said. Exact details were not provided on the extent of injuries.

Debris in the area was cleared, and the involved vehicles were towed from the crash site, the department said.

Township police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The police department first reported the crash shortly before 4 p.m., issuing a Nixle alert warning drivers of the crash and asking them to avoid the area while crews remained on scene. A detour was put in place to accommodate first responders, police said.

Police reported that the roadway reopened around 4:45 p.m.

 

