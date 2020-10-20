Motor Vehicle Commission offices in Egg Harbor Township, Manahawkin closed due to COVID-19 cases

Two local Motor Vehicle Commission offices have closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The MVC’s Cardiff Licensing Center in Egg Harbor Township and its Manahawkin Vehicle Center in Stafford Township have closed due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus at each, the commission said Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
The Cardiff center will be cleaned with an eye toward reopening Oct. 28, MVC spokesperson William Connolly said. The infected employee was last on site Oct. 13.
The Manahawkin center is expected to reopen Nov. 2. The employee who tested positive was last in that facility Oct. 17, the MVC said in a news release.
In addition to Cardiff and Manahawkin, the Runnemede Vehicle Center, Delanco Licensing Center and Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.