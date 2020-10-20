 Skip to main content
Motor Vehicle Commission offices in Egg Harbor Township, Manahawkin closed due to COVID-19 cases
Motor Vehicle Commission offices in Egg Harbor Township, Manahawkin closed due to COVID-19 cases

DT5B6269.JPG

Jordan Hyer, left, 17, of Mullica Township, and Yeako Breech, right, 22, of Pleasantville, brought chairs to wait in line July 7 at the Egg Harbor Township Motor Vehicle Commission office. The two women had waited three hours and were only halfway through the line.

 CJ Fairfield

Two local Motor Vehicle Commission offices have closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The MVC’s Cardiff Licensing Center in Egg Harbor Township and its Manahawkin Vehicle Center in Stafford Township have closed due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus at each, the commission said Tuesday.

The Cardiff center will be cleaned with an eye toward reopening Oct. 28, MVC spokesperson William Connolly said. The infected employee was last on site Oct. 13.

The Manahawkin center is expected to reopen Nov. 2. The employee who tested positive was last in that facility Oct. 17, the MVC said in a news release.

In addition to Cardiff and Manahawkin, the Runnemede Vehicle Center, Delanco Licensing Center and Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.

