 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motor Vehicle Commission office in Manahawkin closed due to COVID-19 case
0 comments

Motor Vehicle Commission office in Manahawkin closed due to COVID-19 case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean County carousel

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's Manahawkin Vehicle Center has closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the commission said Tuesday.

The center is expected to reopen Nov. 2.

The employee who tested positive was last in the Manahawkin facility Oct. 17, the MVC said in a news release.

In addition to Manahawkin, the Runnemede Vehicle Center, Delanco Licensing Center and Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.

The Runnemede location will reopen Monday; Delanco and Eatontown are scheduled to reopen Saturday.

Eatontown Road Test Operations have remained open for appointments, as the operations are in a separate facility.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News