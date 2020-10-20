Motor Vehicle Commission office in Manahawkin closed due to COVID-19 case

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission's Manahawkin Vehicle Center has closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the commission said Tuesday.
The center is expected to reopen Nov. 2.
The employee who tested positive was last in the Manahawkin facility Oct. 17, the MVC said in a news release.
In addition to Manahawkin, the Runnemede Vehicle Center, Delanco Licensing Center and Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center are closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19 at each location.
The Runnemede location will reopen Monday; Delanco and Eatontown are scheduled to reopen Saturday.
Eatontown Road Test Operations have remained open for appointments, as the operations are in a separate facility.
