In preparation for Mother's Day, purchase a hydrangea plant this weekend at the Absecon Lighthouse, located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City.
Stop by the lighthouse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6-7 and again May 13 to purchase the plant known for producing large, colorful flowers. The plant sale is hosted by Hydrangea Trail 2.0, a nonprofit that seeks to create a walk-through hydrangea trail in the area.
Visitors to the flower sale who purchase a plant will also receive a free climbing pass to enjoy the lighthouse. For more information, call 609-449-1360 or visit abseconlighthouse.org.
