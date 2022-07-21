Mother rescued from ocean off Brigantine expected to recover

BRIGANTINE — The 28-year-old mother of two who nearly drowned off the city's beaches last week while trying to save her children is expected to fully recover after being in the hospital, police said Thursday.

"Thank you all for your concern and kind words for the victim, her family, and the first responders involved in this incident," police said on Facebook, adding they've learned from a family member that the woman's condition has improved since the July 13 incident.

The woman was listed in critical condition after she was rescued from the waves.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at 9:28 a.m. for a swimmer in distress. The Beach Patrol arrived and rescued two young children and their mother from the water. Police did not specify where on the beach the rescue took place.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on the woman before she was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

The woman was determined to have entered the water after seeing her children struggling to swim. A witness saw the woman enter the water and eventually disappear under the waves, police said.

Police credited the woman's action as key in helping the Beach Patrol rescue the children, given that some of its members were nearby for a training exercise.

Police again reminded the public that beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Waders and swimmers are encouraged to do so only at guarded beaches and between the flags designating swimming areas.