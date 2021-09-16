Mother of Dulce Maria Alavez 'thankful' for support at 2-year march

BRIDGETON — It’s been two years since that Monday afternoon when Dulce Maria Alavez went missing at Bridgeton City Park.
Two years later, as rain poured in that same spot, dozens of supporters participated in a silent march Thursday from the park to the police station, leaving candles on the pathway during the mile-and-a-half walk. The aim was to light a path back to safety for Dulce.
Those who gathered wore yellow, the same color shirt Dulce was wearing that day. Some shirts even bore the same elephant design as the missing girl's.
“I am thankful for all of you guys that never forgot about my daughter and all of the people. I am really grateful for you guys,” said Dulce’s mother, Noema Alavez Perez, who addressed the media ahead of Thursday’s march.
Dulce, who was 5 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen Sept. 16, 2019, playing with her 3-year-old brother in the park. Noema, then 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.
State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce one day after she went missing.
Her story grabbed the attention of many in South Jersey, especially those in Cumberland County. It reminded them of Billy Jones, who went missing Dec. 17, 1962, and still hasn’t been found.
Others were impacted because they were parents. That’s why Anna Donnelly, 47, of Vineland, has been one of those organizing marches for the past two years.
“We want our community to come together and unite and help find this little girl,” said Donnelly, who didn’t know the family personally beforehand but wanted to get involved because their story moved her.
There has been much speculation over the past two years about Dulce's whereabouts. As time goes on, fear of the worst possible outcome becomes more prevalent.
But Thursday wasn’t about that. It was about reminding everyone they are still looking for Dulce.
Alavez Perez arrived at the park around the same time Dulce went missing, 4:20 p.m. After a few words from organizers, Alavez Perez lit a candle and placed it inside a lantern that sat underneath "Dulce's Tree & Garden."
Marchers then proceeded past the playground where Dulce was last seen playing, through a winding wooded path and down Mayor Aitken Drive toward the police station and back, leaving candles along the pathway.
"What's more heartbreaking to me is we have nothing to go off of. Nothing at all. We sit back as moms and dads, brothers and sisters and we don't know what that family is going through," said Kelly Bryan, 47, of Burlington County.
Bryan, who has four children, has been involved since the first day. Her mother's cousin was Jones, so this situation hits close to home.
"I'm doing it for Billy. I'm doing it for Dulce," Bryan said. "I'd do it for any child out there."
Malaysia Pagan and Sophia Acosta, both 14 and students at Vineland High School, attended their first Dulce march Thursday.
Pagan said her mother has been following the story for the past two years, and she wanted to come out and show support.
"It's really heartbreaking, especially knowing the mom is experiencing what she's experiencing," Pagan said.
Since Dulce's disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail.
"Law enforcement continues to pursue all leads in its quest to locate Dulce," Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari said in a news release Wednesday.
The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Bridgeton police, State Police, New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are working to determine who is responsible for Dulce’s disappearance, the release states.
The NCMEC has produced two age-progression images to depict what Dulce may look like as a 7-year-old. Her birthday was April 25.
Alavez Perez said it was hard to see those images.
“I don’t think they look like her. I don’t think her face would change a lot over two years,” she said.
As she held hands with Manuel, Dulce’s younger brother and the last person to see her, Alavez Perez said she replays the moments from that day in her mind constantly.
She described Dulce as “sweet” and someone who loves young kids and babies and likes to give hugs.
“And she’s real playful,” Alavez Perez added.
“I don’t want people to give up on my daughter. I want my daughter found,” Alavez Perez said. “I want people who know something to talk because it’s been too long without knowing nothing about my daughter.”
Anyone with information may call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips; or visit the Prosecutor's Office tip site at ccpo.tips. Tips also can be texted anonymously to tip411. Be sure to include “Bridgeton” or “CCPOTIP” in the subtext.
