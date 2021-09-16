Mother of Dulce Maria Alavez 'thankful' for support at 2-year march

Others were impacted because they were parents. That’s why Anna Donnelly, 47, of Vineland, has been one of those organizing marches for the past two years.

“We want our community to come together and unite and help find this little girl,” said Donnelly, who didn’t know the family personally beforehand but wanted to get involved because their story moved her.

There has been much speculation over the past two years about Dulce's whereabouts. As time goes on, fear of the worst possible outcome becomes more prevalent.

But Thursday wasn’t about that. It was about reminding everyone they are still looking for Dulce.

Alavez Perez arrived at the park around the same time Dulce went missing, 4:20 p.m. After a few words from organizers, Alavez Perez lit a candle and placed it inside a lantern that sat underneath "Dulce's Tree & Garden."

Marchers then proceeded past the playground where Dulce was last seen playing, through a winding wooded path and down Mayor Aitken Drive toward the police station and back, leaving candles along the pathway.