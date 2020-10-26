Mother of 3 wins award after ending abusive relationship, becoming healthcare worker

PLEASNTVILLE — A mother of three children who ended an abusive, long-term relationship and went on to become a full-time dialysis technician was awarded $500 as part of the “New Beginners Award,” officials announced.
The woman, who is identified only as N.M. to protect her privacy, was given the award Thursday from the Displaced Homemaker Network of New Jersey at the 2020 Virtual Legislative Reception, according to a news release from Avanzar, formerly The Women’s Center. N.M. was a client in Avanzar’s Displaced Homemaker Program of Atlantic County.
“Determination is a word that best describes the personal and professional attributes of N.M.,” Avanzar CEO Claudia Ratzlaff said.
Displaced Homemakers and Self-Sufficiency programs provide job-related skills training, resume writing, career coaching and employment search assistance for individuals who have worked in the home for a number of years and suddenly find themselves as the sole source of income for their household due to divorce, separation, disability or the death of a partner or spouse, according to the release. Many of Avanzar’s clients are victims of domestic violence.
N.M. got funding through the program to train as a dialysis technician and now has a full-time job in the healthcare industry, according to the release.
“We are elated for her success,” said Lordess Townsend, job development regional manager. “N.M. is an inspiration for others, and we hope individuals will call our 24/7 Hotline at 1-800-286-4184 to find out about our free and confidential services.”
Avanzar is an Atlantic County-based nonprofit that provides a wide array of programs and services addressing and preventing domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
For more information about Avanzar, call Fran Wise at 609-601-9925, extension 1028. For information about the Displaced Homemaker and Self-Sufficiency program or any of their free and confidential services including 24-hour Crisis and Support Hotline, call 800-286-4184 or visit avanzarnow.org.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.