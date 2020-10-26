Mother of 3 wins award after ending abusive relationship, becoming health care worker

PLEASNTVILLE — A mother of three children who ended an abusive, long-term relationship and went on to become a full-time dialysis technician was awarded $500 as part of the “New Beginners Award,” officials announced.

The woman, who is identified only as N.M. to protect her privacy, was given the award Thursday from the Displaced Homemaker Network of New Jersey at the 2020 Virtual Legislative Reception, according to a news release from Avanzar, formerly The Women’s Center. N.M. was a client in Avanzar’s Displaced Homemaker Program of Atlantic County.

“Determination is a word that best describes the personal and professional attributes of N.M.,” Avanzar CEO Claudia Ratzlaff said.

Displaced Homemakers and Self-Sufficiency programs provide job-related skills training, resume writing, career coaching and employment search assistance for individuals who have worked in the home for a number of years and suddenly find themselves as the sole source of income for their household due to divorce, separation, disability or the death of a partner or spouse, according to the release. Many of Avanzar’s clients are victims of domestic violence.

N.M. got funding through the program to train as a dialysis technician and now has a full-time job in the health care industry, according to the release.