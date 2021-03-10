Mother and daughter reported missing in Absecon

ABSECON — A woman and her daughter on Tuesday night were reported missing and possibly endangered, police said.
Luci Motoca-Adelcat, 40, and Francesca Adelcat, 3, were last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. It was reported that Motoca-Adelcat left her Pitney Road residence, in the Mi-Place apartment complex, on foot with her daughter.
The mother is known to frequent Atlantic City and specifically the boardwalk, police said.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667.
