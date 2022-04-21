Most New Jersey adults would support recreational marijuana business nearby, Stockton poll finds

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Now that legal recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey have begun, a majority of state adults say they wouldn't mind a legal cannabis business operating within their town's limits, a new poll from Stockton University found.

Six of the state's southernmost counties also agree that tourism-oriented businesses should feature recreational marijuana attractions, Stockton said.

Of 640 Garden State residents surveyed, 56% said they would back recreational dispensaries in their town, while 36% said they would oppose them. Only 8% said they're unsure how they feel about the topic, Stockton said.

Responses were consistent and varied little across gender, racial and other demographics, said Alyssa Maurice, research associate for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at the university.

The university's latest figures were released Thursday as the first legal sales of recreational marijuana in the state were underway.

Locally, two businesses — The Botanist in Egg Harbor Township and Columbia Care in Vineland — have obtained recreational sale licenses awarded by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The commission oversees the industry, which officials hope will generate nearly $2 billion in state tax revenue by 2025.

Feeling 'right,' 'safe,' people greet cannabis sales in NJ New Jersey’s recreational marijuana marketplace is open for business. Recreational sales of cannabis for adults 21 and older started Thursday, with the first alternative treatment centers opening early in the day. The start of the market comes a week after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state regulators had cleared the way for recreational sales at seven centers that had already offered medical cannabis. New Jersey is among 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, with legalized recreational marijuana markets. New Jersey is first among its closest neighbors to begin recreational sales.

New Jersey voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana through a referendum in 2020.

It is one of 18 states, and the District of Columbia, that have legalized recreational pot. Thirty-seven states, including New Jersey, also have legalized medical marijuana.

New Jersey says it will use most of the tax money (70%) collected from recreational marijuana sales to improve economically struggling communities, mostly those harmed by past marijuana convictions.

Those surveyed said they'd like to see the industry's taxes used mostly for education (37%) and social services (13%), Stockton said.

While a majority of adults surveyed by Stockton supported licensed marijuana businesses in their town, half (50%) said New Jersey's hospitality industry should feature recreational marijuana attractions.

Public support for marijuana-related tourism grew to 55% in the state's six southernmost counties. Majority-conservative Ocean County was mostly opposed, Stockton said.

Statewide, 43% said they opposed incorporating marijuana as part of the state's tourism industry, Stockton said.

Atlantic City revelers celebrate 420 on eve of cannabis legal sales ATLANTIC CITY — Come Thursday, people will be able to buy recreational cannabis in the state…

John Froonjian, director of the Hughes Center, tied the change in South Jersey's opinion on marijuana tourism to economic stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The South Jersey tourist industry was especially damaged by pandemic restrictions and by customers avoiding public crowds,” Froonjian said. “If tourists want to enjoy legal marijuana when they go out, a segment of this region wants to see that market served.”

Many have been optimistic about recreational marijuana's cash flow benefiting Atlantic City, and the city's chance of having a recreational dispensary may be forthcoming.

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved the city's first recreational cannabis business, located on Pacific Avenue. But the Cannabis Regulatory Commission still must approve it.

Sonraj LLC, which is seeking the permit in the city, received a variance to allow a recreational cannabis dispensary in a vacant storefront between two parking lots.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.