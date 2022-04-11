 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Most in New Jersey wouldn't mind pumping their own gas, poll suggests

Most residents state residents support pump-your-own gas coming to the Garden State, but only if full service at gas stations remains available, according to a new poll finds from Monmouth University.

More than two in three New Jerseyans surveyed say they would pump their own gas, according to the poll. 

Just over half of the public (54%) supports self-service gas in New Jersey, as long as stations are still required to keep an attendant on duty for full service. 

Most surveyed (60%), though, oppose a pump-your-own policy that nixes full service at state gas stations, according to the poll.

Few New Jerseyans (21%) also say instituting a pump-your-own choice would make gas cheaper, with most (76%) saying that self-service prices would remain the same as they are now. 

“New Jerseyans looking for a self-service option seem to want it for the convenience, not because they expect to save money," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. "But, they also want to ensure there is access to a full-service attendant for times they do not want to get out of the car to fill their tank."

