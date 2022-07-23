'Most contagious' COVID variant causes surge at shore, no spike in hospitalizations yet

Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after avoiding it for more than two years.

A new subvariant of the virus that causes the illness, called omicron BA.5, accounts for about 80% of COVID cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s the most contagious (variant) yet,” said AtlantiCare’s Gemma Downham, an epidemiologist and corporate director of patient safety, infection prevention, clinical risk management and safety officer. “We are anticipating a rather large summer surge.”

Daily new case counts have increased in New Jersey this month, from 2,360 on July 1 to 3,836 on Thursday. Nationally, the daily numbers have gone from 152,170 on July 1 to 204,774 on July 20.

AtlantiCare is already seeing a surge in COVID visits to its urgent care centers and emergency rooms, Downham said, and an uptick in hospitalizations.

It’s a good time to consider re-masking — particularly when in crowded situations — until the case counts start to come down, said Atlantic County acting Public Health Division Director Kara Janson.

New commanding officer at Cape May Coast Guard base CAPE MAY — Warren Judge first came to Cape May as a Coast Guard recruit on Aug. 19, 1986, st…

The current increase is likely due to the combination of a new variant coming in and the population relaxing precautions they were taking earlier in the pandemic, said Nancy Kearney, deputy director of the Office of Communications for the New Jersey Department of Health.

Even those who are current with their vaccines and/or have had previous infections are getting this latest variant, Downham said, but most are protected from severe disease.

“We are concerned because it is re-infecting people who already had COVID, even another omicron like BA.1 and BA.2. ... It seems it has enough mutations that it is evading the immune system,” Downham said.

There is some good news. Keeping current with vaccinations and/or having previously been infected by COVID protects people from severe disease and hospitalization, Downham said, even though BA.5 replicates quickly and results in a higher viral load than other variants.

Dr. Andrea McCoy, chief medical officer for Cape Regional Health System, said the medical center is not seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations.

“We continue to have three to five patients in the hospital at any given time (who test positive),” McCoy said. Fewer than half are admitted because of COVID-19, she said.

“More often, the COVID-19 infection is identified during admission screening tests in patients being admitted for other reasons,” McCoy said.

There has been a slight increase in hospitalizations since May, but that seems to coincide with the increase in population in the county as seasonal residents and visitors return, she said.

Most patients are seen in the Emergency Department and discharged, McCoy said, some after treatment with monoclonal antibody or antiviral medication.

“Inpatients are less likely to be severely ill than with the delta or initial omicron surge,” McCoy said.

According to the Cape May County Health Department, in mid-July, fewer than 5% of all beds in area hospitals were in use by patients with COVID-19, which is considered low.

“Between natural immunity, vaccines and treatment options that were not available during the earlier stages of COVID, it is believed that serious illness will be avoided for most people that are infected and there is no reason to panic,” said Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas.

About 92% of Cape May County residents ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and nearly 80% are fully vaccinated, Thomas said, citing CDC figures.

In Atlantic County, 86% of those 5 and older have received at least one dose, and 72% are fully vaccinated.

Generally, to be fully vaccinated one should have had the initial vaccine in either one or two shots, according to the manufacturer, and two boosters.

“These numbers jump up to 95% and 85%, respectively, when just looking at the adult population,” Thomas said.

In Atlantic County, 94% of adults have had at least one shot, and 78% are fully vaccinated.

It’s the unvaccinated health officials worry about most.

Group targets state NAACP head over Cumberland jail leadership A coalition that has protested the governor over segregation in New Jersey schools is now ta…

“We will have a subset of the unvaccinated who will progress to severe disease,” Downham said. “The data is very clear. Those who are up to date (with vaccines) ... are much less likely to be hospitalized or die.”

It’s a fallacy that viruses always mutate to become easier to catch and less lethal, Downham said.

“It’s completely random. Viruses are mutating quickly. It’s the luck of the draw which wins,” Downham said.

The winner is usually the most transmissible, she said.

“There is so much virus and so many mutations,” Downham said. “It’s absolutely possible that one could be more transmissible and a more virulent strain.”

She encourages people to keep up with vaccinations, even if they tend to have strong reactions that make them feel ill for a day or two.

“You may have another bad reaction, feel bad for a day or two then feel better. That doesn’t carry the risk of long COVID,” she said of those who have had COVID and whose symptoms continue for months. “We are seeing cases with neurological and cardiac effects. Just schedule time off and have Tylenol or Advil available to treat the head and body aches. It is worth it.”