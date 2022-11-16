 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Most Atlantic City department heads missing from first meeting to track municipal problems

First CitiStat meeting Sarkos and Quinlan

Atlantic City police Chief James Sarkos, left, and IT Director Patrick Quinlan run the first CitiStat meeting Wednesday at Stockton University's city campus. CitiStat is a method of tracking citizens' requests for municipal services, and to make public how complaints and requests for action are handled.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

Residents in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood gather for a volunteer cleanup of the Sovereign Avenue bay-front area of Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY — At the inaugural meeting Wednesday morning of the new CitiStat program, residents and business owners got a quick course in how to report a problem via the GovPilot computer system so its solution — or lack thereof — can be publicly tracked.

But they could not tell their complaints to department heads, as is supposed to happen under the program. Most were attending the New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

"Getting the system (GovPilot) into place was step one," said city IT Director Patrick Quinlan at the first meeting at Stockton University's city campus. "Now it's the process for transparency. We are putting everyone on the line, forcing accountability and exposure of the good and the bad so things are resolved."

At bi-weekly public meetings, department heads and Business Administrator Anthony Swan will report on how issues that came up at the last meeting and through GovPilot have been addressed, Quinlan said.

However, Quinlan and police Chief James Sarkos were the only city department heads to attend Wednesday's meeting, which angered some attendees.

The others, along with Swan, were attending the league convention, Quinlan said, and will attend future meetings.

Any type of problem involving a need for city services can be reported, such as potholes and graffiti, broken streetlights and code violations. Most of the complaints brought up involved code enforcement and the Public Works Department, he said.

"This is a great start. I have called before in the past, and I too didn’t get a quick response or no response," said resident Diane Bey. "Now we are going to hold you all accountable. I have about 30 (issues) on my list I'd like to address."

She only had two minutes to speak, however, which several people in the audience said was too little time. So Bey focused on problems of trash blowing around in her neighborhood on Fairmount Avenue between Chelsea and Brighton avenues, and lack of parking because of short-term rentals bringing in so many out-of-towners.

"People have to be re-informed what day to put the trash out," Bey said. 

Bey also said police should enforce no-parking rules in easement areas meant for emergency vehicle access.

"I too will be here every two weeks to make sure my concerns and the neighborhood are kept up," Bey said.

"Is there any way to increase the time to five or six minutes (for residents to speak)?" asked at-large Councilman Bruce Weekes. "It's unfair that residents have to deal with all these problems and only get two minutes here."

Sarkos said he would look into it.

Formerly complaints could be overlooked or lost because they weren't being publicly tracked and were kept in silos in each department. Now that all changes, Quinlan said.

"The important thing is, unlike email and phone calls, this allows you to build statistics and make the leadership decisions necessary to improve performance," Quinlan said. "We know we have performance problems."

Some residents seemed skeptical.

"A lot of issues you are talking about I personally have reported in the past. The problems are still the same," said resident Andra Williams. "My concern is, will these be just statistics or will it work (to get things fixed)?"

"Twenty-six times a year — every two weeks — all the directors will normally be here," Quinlan said. "There has to be progress. ... CitiStat will identify nonperformance. It forces you to perform."

"I will be here every two weeks to make sure the stats are not just stats," Williams said.

The CitiStat system is for reporting nonemergency problems, Sarkos stressed.

"If someone has something that requires an emergency response, call 911 or the communications center at 609-347-5780," Sarkos said.

Community activist Steve Young, a frequent critic of Mayor Marty Small Sr., asked the city to consider holding meetings after work hours to attract more participation.

"Some of our people work and go to school. They would love to be part of this," Young said. "It needs to be at a decent hour."

Former state Sen. Chris Brown, now senior adviser to Gov. Phil Murphy on Atlantic City issues, said he will look into scheduling meetings in the early evening once a month.

Resident Lisa Sedano complained about unhealthy living conditions in rental apartments and a long history of trying to get help from code enforcement.

"We will follow up with code enforcement," Sarkos told her, and the results will be made public at the next meeting.

Panhandlers at the entrances to the city need to be discouraged, said resident Joyce Mollineaux. She asked that the city station police at the Route 30 and Atlantic City Expressway entrances.

"We have to change people's perspective of Atlantic City," Mollineaux said. "We don't want people coming in to see people with signs saying, 'I need money' or whatever."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

How to Report a Problem to Atlantic City

Visit atlanticcity.gov.

Click on the icon that says "Report a concern."

Fill out the form and submit.

Another way to do it is to click on "Get the GovPilot app" at the top of the city's home page to download it, and use the app for reporting problems.

