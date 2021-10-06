 Skip to main content
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Atlantic County
Atlantic County News

More mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in Atlantic County, officials said Wednesday.

Samples collected Tuesday by the county Office of Mosquito Control are from the 6200 block of Knight Avenue in Hamilton Township and the 600 block of Central Avenue in Buena. 

There are no reported human cases of West Nile in the county at this time.

The virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans. Most cases of West Nile are mild. Symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches and rashes. About 1 in 150 infections results in severe neurological disease, characterized by encephalitis, meningitis or acute flaccid paralysis.

Health officials encourage residents to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus by using insect repellent outdoors, draining standing water, cleaning clogged gutters, and checking and repairing screen doors.

For more information, visit aclink.org/publichealth or call the county Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If you need assistance removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

