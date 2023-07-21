Atlantic County is preparing to spray parts of Galloway Township and Port Republic for mosquitoes, county officials said Friday.
The spraying will take place between 6 and 8:30 p.m. Monday, weather permitting, county officials said in a news release.
The Galloway areas that are scheduled to be sprayed include Route 9 and Kings Highway; Route 9 east to the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, from Smith-Bowen Road to Leeds Point Road; and Route 9 east to the Forsythe Refuge, from East Somers Landing Road to East Chanese Lane.
In Port Republic, the areas that are scheduled to be treated are between Clarks Landing Road and Chestnut Neck.
Aerial spraying will be done using Duet HD, the trade name for prallethrin and synergized sumithrin, officials said.
Questions about the pesticides can be directed to the county's Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
Because of the heat-trapping effects of fossil fuel emissions, mosquitoes are here longer. By analyzing temperature and humidity trends from a station at Atlantic City International Airport, science and news group Climate Central found the mosquito season here is 23 days longer on average than it was in 1979.
