The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control is scheduled to conduct an aerial spray between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday over portions of Galloway Township and Port Republic, weather permitting, the county said Tuesday.

In Galloway, the areas to be treated are bounded by Route 9 and King’s Highway; Route 9 east to the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, from Smith-Bowen Road to Leeds Point Road; and Route 9 east to the Forsythe Refuge, from East Somers Landing Road to East Chanese Lane.

In Port Republic, the areas to be treated are between Sooy’s Landing Road, Clark’s Landing Road and Mill Street to the west and Chestnut Neck to the east.

Aerial spraying will be done using Duet HD, the trade name for prallethrin and synergized sumithrin, applied as an ultra-low-volume aerosol, the county said in a news release. For health information about the pesticides to be applied, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not require relocating or taking special precautions during mosquito control spraying, though some may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors during application to the immediate area; keeping windows shut, window fans and window air conditioners off (or set to circulate indoor air) during spraying; keeping children’s toys indoors; and keeping pets indoors, as well as their food, water dishes and toys.

Residents can help reduce mosquito populations by removing standing water from their properties.

For more information, visit atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control.