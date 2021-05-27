 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mosquito spraying Friday in Estell Manor
0 comments

Mosquito spraying Friday in Estell Manor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

People attend Councilman Kaleem Shabazz of Atlantic City community vigil on the one year anniversary of George Floyd's murder, outside of City Hall in Atlantic City Tuesday May 25, 2021.

The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has scheduled ground spraying of portions of Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor for Friday morning.

Spraying is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 a.m., weather permitting. 

Workers will use etofenprox, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol, to control adult mosquitoes and reduce the spread of mosquito-borne illness, the county said in a news release.

The Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions during mosquito control spraying, the county said. The public may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors during application, keeping windows shut, window fans and air conditioning off or set to circulate indoor air, keeping children’s toys indoors, and keeping pets and their food, water dishes and toys indoors.

For more information, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948 or visit atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control.

Dorset Avenue bridge work: A one lane, alternating traffic pattern will remain in effect on the Dorset Avenue bridge in Ventnor from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, for bridge work, the county said.

Traffic directors will be on site to assist. Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

For more traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.

— Press staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Slain railyard workers remembered in California

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News