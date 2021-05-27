Mosquito spraying Friday in Estell Manor

The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has scheduled ground spraying of portions of Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor for Friday morning.

Spraying is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 a.m., weather permitting.

Workers will use etofenprox, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol, to control adult mosquitoes and reduce the spread of mosquito-borne illness, the county said in a news release.

The Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions during mosquito control spraying, the county said. The public may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors during application, keeping windows shut, window fans and air conditioning off or set to circulate indoor air, keeping children’s toys indoors, and keeping pets and their food, water dishes and toys indoors.

For more information, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948 or visit atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control.

Dorset Avenue bridge work: A one lane, alternating traffic pattern will remain in effect on the Dorset Avenue bridge in Ventnor from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, for bridge work, the county said.