GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has rescheduled a mosquito spray for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The spray was rescheduled from Monday due to unfavorable wind conditions.
In Galloway, the areas scheduled to be treated are Route 9 and King’s Highway; Route 9 east to the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, from Smith-Bowen Road to Leeds Point Road; and Route 9 east to the Forsythe Refuge, from East Somers Landing Road to East Chanese Lane.
In Port Republic, the areas scheduled to be treated are Sooy’s Landing Road, Clark’s Landing Road, Mill Street to the west and Chestnut Neck to the east.
Aerial spraying will be done using Duet HD, the trade name for prallethrin and synergized sumithrin, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol. For health information about pesticides, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends staying indoors and keeping windows shut to minimize exposure during a mosquito spray.
