The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has scheduled a ground spray for portions of Northfield on Thursday.
Spraying will take place, weather permitting, between 4 and 6:30 a.m. using Zenivex, the trade name for etofenprox, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol, the county said Tuesday in a news release.
The area to be treated is bounded by Route 9, Mount Vernon Avenue, Shore Road, Oak View Drive, Tilton Road and Cresson Avenue.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions during mosquito control spraying. The public may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors during application; keeping windows shut; window fans and air conditioning off or set to circulate indoor air; keeping children’s toys indoors; and keeping pets and their food, water dishes and toys indoors.
For more information about the pesticides to be applied, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
