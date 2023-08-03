EGG HARBOR CITY — The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control scheduled a ground spray for parts of Egg Harbor City early Friday morning.
The spray will take place, weather permitting, between 4:30 and 6 a.m., using Zenivex E4 RTU, the trade name for etofenprox, and applied as an ultra-low-volume aerosol.
The area to be treated is bounded by Philadelphia Avenue, Beethoven Street, New Orleans Avenue, Duerer Street, Buffalo Avenue, Esslair Street, Chicago Avenue and Fichte Street.
Last month, a mosquito sample from 10th Avenue and Duerer Street tested positive for West Nile virus, the second positive sample in the county this year.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not require relocating or taking special precautions during mosquito spraying, though some may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by:
People are also reading…
- Staying indoors during application to the immediate area
- Keeping windows shut and window fans and window air conditioners off (or set to circulate indoor air) during spraying
- Keeping children’s toys indoors
- Keeping pets indoors, as well as their food, water dishes and toys
Residents can help reduce mosquito populations by removing standing water from their properties.
For more information, visit atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.