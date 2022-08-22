Mosquito sample positive for West Nile virus in Mullica Township

A mosquito sample in Mullica Township has tested positive for West Nile virus, marking the first positive sample in Atlantic County this year.

The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control collected the sample on Aug. 10 from the 200 block of Weymouth Avenue, according to a county news release issued Monday.

It was confirmed as being West Nile virus positive on Aug. 16. Public health and Mosquito Control officials are now putting in place mosquito surveillance and additional control measures in response to the positive case. The news release said that they are also providing educational materials about the virus to residents and businesses in the area.

West Nile virus is carried by infected mosquitos, which can in turn infect various animals, including humans. County officials are reporting no human cases of West Nile virus at this time.

People can reduce their risk of being infected with West Nile virus by reducing their general risk of being bit by a mosquito.

The county news release urged people to use insect repellent, particularly when going outside. It said that the product people use should be recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and registered by the Environmental Protection Agency as an effective repellent. Parents should also consult with their children’s doctors about using insect repellent for children.

People can also destroy mosquito breeding grounds by regularly draining containers with standing water, such as bird baths, buckets and flower pots.

Clearing clogged gutters and ensuring screen doors are not broken can also help prevent mosquito bites.

According to the CDC, about 4 in 5 people who are infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. The other fifth tend to get fever accompanied by other symptoms which can include headache, body aches, diarrhea, rash and vomiting. About 1 in 150 people who are infected become severely ill with West Nile virus and experience conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis. Additional symptoms in a sever case include high fever, disorientation, neck stiffness, numbness, stupor, tremors, muscle weakness, vision loss, convulsions, coma and paralysis. About 1 in 10 people with serious cases that affects the central nervous system die.

Those who are at least 60 years old, along with those who have preexisting conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and having received an organ transplant, are at the greatest risk from the virus.

Those interested in learning more about West Nile virus can visit the Atlantic County website at www.aclink.org/publichealth or call the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971. Those who need help removing stagnant puddles or floodwater , which can help prevent mosquito bites, can call the Office of Mosquito Control at (609) 645-5948.