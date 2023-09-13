The Atlantic County Mosquito Control has scheduled multiple ground sprays for portions of Absecon, Pleasantville, Linwood and Somers Point.
The sprays will take place between 7:30 and 11 p.m. Thursday, weather pending. They will be using Zenivex, E4 RTU, the trade name for etofenprox, to be applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol. Areas to be treated:
Absecon: Area bounded by Pine Street, Shady Lane, North Shore Road, West Church Street and Pitney Road
Pleasantville: Area bounded by North Main Street, Nevada Avenue, 6th Avenue, Ocean Avenue, Larchmont Drive, Montclair Drive, Elmhurst Avenue and Cedarcrest Avenue
Linwood/Somers Point: Area bounded by Kirklin Avenue, Wabash Avenue, Shore Road, West Wilmont Avenue, Bethel Road and New Road.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions during mosquito control spraying. The public may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors during application; keeping windows shut; window fans and air conditioning off or set to circulate indoor air; keeping children’s toys indoors; and keeping pets and their food, water dishes and toys indoors.
For more information about the pesticides to be applied, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
