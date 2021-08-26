Morshed returns to Atlantic City Council, still struggles with pain, memory

Morshed said he was in the hospital about five days, and since then has had plastic surgery to repair damage to his face, where the assailants kicked him.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thuggery by supporters of Atlantic City needle exchange abominable and intolerable New Jersey and Atlantic City officials for many years have patiently worked to relocate soci…

"I have two platinum plates near my left eye," Morshed said. "I have neck pain, headache, a little bit short-term memory loss."

He also struggles with his emotions, which his doctors have told him is normal after a head injury.

Morshed will soon have an MRI to make sure his head injuries are improving.

"I have to stand up to drug dealers and activities in Atlantic City," Morshed said.

“When I tried to get off of that parking lot to Florida Avenue, unfortunately one car blocked me,” he has said. “It was dark, and I didn’t know what was going on. I get out of my car and was going to ask them why, ‘Why you guys block me?’”

Morshed said another car pulled up and blocked another exit. He said three passengers in that car were armed with guns.

One of the attackers told him not to go against the city’s needle exchange, which was up for repeal by council at the time, Morshed has said.