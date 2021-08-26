Morshed returns to Atlantic City Council, still struggles with pain, memory

ATLANTIC CITY — Fourth Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed returned to City Council on Wednesday night for his first meeting after being beaten up in July by unknown assailants.
Fellow council members welcomed him back, but the July 15 attack was not discussed.
Morshed thanked them and then voted on various items but was quiet during the meeting, which was unlike his usual way of participating.
He has constant headaches and some difficulty concentrating with short-term memory and double vision issues, he said, so doctors have told him to rest as much as possible.
Lt. Kevin Fair of the Atlantic City Police Department said Thursday the investigation into the attack is ongoing.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for two people who are believed to have been present du…
There are no new developments to report, he said.
Police are searching for two people who are believed to have been present during the assault about 10:45 p.m., after Morshed left Masjid Al-Hera mosque on Atlantic Avenue and walked to his car.
The assailants have been described as a 5'5" Black man, 35 to 40 years old, wearing a red shirt with a beard; and a Black or Hispanic woman wearing a denim shirt and shorts.
The pair left the scene, a parking lot near Florida and Atlantic avenues, in a dark-colored, four-door sedan traveling north, Fair has said.
Morshed said he was in the hospital about five days, and since then has had plastic surgery to repair damage to his face, where the assailants kicked him.
New Jersey and Atlantic City officials for many years have patiently worked to relocate soci…
"I have two platinum plates near my left eye," Morshed said. "I have neck pain, headache, a little bit short-term memory loss."
He also struggles with his emotions, which his doctors have told him is normal after a head injury.
Morshed will soon have an MRI to make sure his head injuries are improving.
"I have to stand up to drug dealers and activities in Atlantic City," Morshed said.
“When I tried to get off of that parking lot to Florida Avenue, unfortunately one car blocked me,” he has said. “It was dark, and I didn’t know what was going on. I get out of my car and was going to ask them why, ‘Why you guys block me?’”
As assaulted Atlantic City councilman recovers, some call for State Attorney General to join investigation
ATLANTIC CITY — City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed underwent surgery Monday morning to repai…
Morshed said another car pulled up and blocked another exit. He said three passengers in that car were armed with guns.
One of the attackers told him not to go against the city’s needle exchange, which was up for repeal by council at the time, Morshed has said.
Council has since repealed the ordinance allowing the needle exchange to operate in the city, but is giving it time to move.
Morshed was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, immediately following the incident, where he underwent surgery to repair broken bones in his eye socket and nose.
Carol Harney, CEO of the South Jersey AIDS Alliance; the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations; and Jenna Mellor, executive director of the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition, have called on state agencies to launch their own investigation into the attack.
Anyone with information on the assault can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.